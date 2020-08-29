Bhubaneswar: With each passing day, the mystery surrounding the death of motivational speaker Aditya Dash is getting murkier and more mysterious.

The polygraph test is expected to provide a lead to Crime Branch to solve the case. With the completion of polygraph tests on Aditya’s wife Bidyashree and three members of ‘People for Seva’ NGO founded by Aditya, at least Aditya’s parents and his followers are hopeful that the mystery would soon be solved.

Notably, during polygraph test on Bidyashree that lasted as long as five hours at the State Forensic Laboratory here at Rasulgarh Thursday, she was asked 70 questions. The Crime Branch conducted the lie-detection tests on Bikash, Papu and Deepak Friday. These trio are members of the NGO founded by Aditya. All the tests have been videographed.

After the test, Bikash said the officers had asked him questions relating to 15 topics including the relationship between Aditya and his wife, family dispute and Aditya’s diary. He said he had answered all the questions. Similarly, Papu and Deepak had to answer as many as 60 questions.

As of now, all eyes are on the investigating agency to see what its next step will be.

The Crime Branch is learnt to be investigating into the statements of the four persons. They are to find out if their earlier statements are in sync with their latest ones.

The relationship between Aditya and the members of the NGO, possible family disputes at his home, Aditya’s relation with his wife Bidyashree, possibility of any controversy with regard to purchase of land for ashram and Aditya’s comments about Bidyashree, conditions surrounding his death were among the main angles around which the questions revolved, sources said.

