Spices are essential to Indian cooking, but using the same turmeric, red chilli, coriander, cumin or garam masala for months or even years may affect both taste and quality. While spices don’t spoil as quickly as fresh foods, they gradually lose their flavour and aroma over time due to oxidation.

The easiest way to tell if a spice has gone bad is by checking its smell, colour and texture. If the aroma has faded, the colour looks dull or changed, or the spice feels damp or clumpy, it may no longer be suitable for use. A foul smell, visible insects or a white coating are signs of contamination or fungal growth, and such spices should be discarded immediately.

Using old but dry spices free of moisture, mould, and insects is unlikely to make you sick, although they may not add much flavour to your food. However, damp, mouldy or insect-infested spices can increase the risk of stomach problems, allergies and food poisoning, especially during the summer and monsoon seasons.

Ground spices retain their best flavour for about 3–6 months and are ideally used within 6 months to 1 year. Whole spices last longer but also lose potency with time.

To keep spices fresh, store them in airtight containers or glass jars in a cool, dry place away from sunlight and heat. Never use a wet spoon to scoop spices, and avoid buying them in large quantities. For the best flavour, purchase whole spices and grind only the amount you need. Proper storage helps preserve freshness, flavour and quality for longer.