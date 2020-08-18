In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. These times are a part and parcel of our daily lives.

By reading this horoscope, you will be able to make your daily plans successful. Today’s horoscope predicts jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. There will be happiness and peace in the family and you will experience bliss in your home. Today will be a good day in connection with work and your dedication will be clearly visible from your work. Mental stress will decrease. People living a love life will be very lucky today, however, tension will remain in the married couples.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you and will spend quality time with family and enjoy delicious dishes. Only eating and drinking and not exercising can worsen your health, so pay attention. Today will be a good day for love life. There will be tension in married life. Life-partner’s health may be slightly deteriorate.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will be very emotional and show caring for your loved ones. Love will remain in the married life and tense situations will be liberated. Those who are leaving love life will get good results. You can also get good benefits in connection with studies. Your talent in connection with the work will come to you and you will be successful in furthering your work. You will not have to worry about your opponents at all.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Your risk taking capacity will increase which will lead to success in business. You will earn success on the strength of your efforts. Your expenses will increase, due to which the financial situation will be a little weak, you will be mentally under some stress and a little physically tired. Your work will be favorable for you. Those who live a love life and married life will get pleasant results.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be harmony in family life and will spend household things and can make an idea to buy any movable or movable property. A chance of getting transferred is seen in jobs. Married people should keep their anger under control to make their married life happy. Today is a good day for lovers.

Capricorn

Today will bring good results for you. The day will be very romantic for lovers, but you will be disturbed by unnecessary expenses. It will be a challenge to tackle your work on time. The business class people should make efforts with patience.