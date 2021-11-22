Marriage is a big decision in life. While marriage can be a wonderful and fulfilling experience, no lifelong commitment is likely to run smoothly at all times. It is not easy to live a happily married forever, because life of the newly married couple changes all of a sudden.

So, it is very important for the parents to understand the conditions of the newly married bride and groom because at such times they need a lot of emotional support.

So let’s know what are the things that keep bothering the bride and groom mentally and keep revolving in their mind for almost a year?

Responsibilities: It is not hidden from anyone that after marriage, the life of both the boy and the girl changes. The girl, who was once careless and only spent on herself, has to care about everyone in the in-laws home. Meanwhile, the boy who never used to take responsibility of himself, has to take care of the smallest of needs of his life partner. In such a situation, sometimes it may happen that if you notice difference in their behavior, then you have to not only explain them with love also have to make them feel that you are with them every moment.

Future expectations: Before marriage, everyone spends lavishly. It is obvious that after marriage, whether boy or girl, both of them start worrying about their future, in such a situation, the tension of savings can disturb them mentally, but if you explain them that decrease in expenses will work. Inscribe this in their mind that small savings will become big.

Responsibility of duo families: You cannot expect from any person that he will adopt his wife’s family all of a sudden. It will take time and instead of imposing any family rules on the new couple, you should explain to them that this new family is also theirs who will stand by them in every happiness and sorrow. Give them a chance to understand their new family closely and then adopt them, then see how the boy adopts the girl’s family. And how does the girl mix with her new family.