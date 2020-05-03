A relationship is formed by agreement, consent and love but maintaining it is not easy. Many times there comes a situation where partners ditch each other and decide to move on with other things.

If such a situation arises then, the couple should give importance to each other. If you willingly do anything for your partner, then it is a sign of your deep and meaningful relationship and that you still want to continue it.

Today we will tell you about some signs that can indicate how long a relationship can last.

A relationship can be strong only when both partners share mutual trust. This can happen only when both support each other in difficult times. Trust brings ease in doing work and also strengthens the relationship.

Everything should be shared with the partner. By doing this, the relationship becomes deeper and stronger.

Minor spats often occur between husbands and wives. Both should settle the matter by discussing it with each other instead of listening to outsiders. Conflict is common in relationships, but it is also good to end it by mutual settlement.

Everyone has their own likes and dislikes. It is normal to fight over trivial things. How you tackle this situation depends on you. If you understand the partner and take care of his/her happiness and give importance to them, then it indicates a strong relationship.

A good relationship requires quality time with each other. Distance can sour any relationship. In such a situation, you should try spending time with your partner despite your hectic schedule. If you take care of their happiness then it makes your relationship stronger.