It is not enough just to want someone wholeheartedly, it is also important that he too also have the same feeling. Although there is no parameter to test love, but by paying attention to some things, you can come to some extent with the reality of your love.

Observation

What is his attitude towards you when you are with him? If he puts you on an equal foot, that’s the most important thing. It is clear that in moments of trouble, he will not shy away and will always support you.

Thoughts on your things

When he talks to you, does he talk about life too? If yes, then he is serious in the right sense, because flirters often give priority to the things of fun.

How much do you trust

Does he trust you or take a quarrel by believing in the things heard. These things may seem normal in life, but are the key to successful life.