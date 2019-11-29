Mumbai: Bikini clad and fitness freak Malaika Arora often stays in limelight for her hot pictures and motivational videos. She is one of Paparazzi’s favourite child. Malaika is also known for her item number Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se featuring Shah Rukh Khan. It should however, be stated here that before Malaika grooved to the song, two other famous actresses were approached it.

Choreographer and film maker Farah Khan has revealed that she had approached Shilpa (Shetty) to Raveena (Tandon) and a few others to do the song, but all turned down the offer. Malaika took up the challenge and became an overnight sensation.

Farah Khan disclosed this information during a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which recently ended in Panjim, Goa. During this time, she also spoke about her journey as a choreographer and then as a director.

‘Chaiya Chayan’ girl Malaika Arora is very active on social media. She keeps sharing pictures for her fans every day. Malaika is also known for her fashion sense but many times her fashion sense goes awry and she is trolled by her fans.