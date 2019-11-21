Cheating cannot be tolerated at all in any relationship. It breaks a relationship and destroys mutual trust. Whether you are in love or married, cheating is something that ruins your whole life. Once if you get cheated, then that person is unable to trust anyone. Many times, women and men go into depression due to this.

Often, when we get cheated, we lose our senses and sometimes start harming ourselves. The trauma makes us emotionally distraught.

It is always better to take note of what your partner does. Here are two signs that might indicate that your partner is cheating on you.

If there is a sudden change in your partner’s behavior wherein their entire routine changes then it definitely is a cause for concern. Apart from this, if your partner suddenly starts showing less interest in you and starts paying more attention on themselves, then there may be someone other than you in their life.

If your partner spends more time on the phone and does not let you touch their phone, then they are hiding something from you. Although, it is necessary to have personal space in any relationship, it is also important to show concern. If your partner suddenly changes their style and looks and starts focusing on dressing and grooming all the time, then beware of getting cheated.