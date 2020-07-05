It has been nearly a month since his death but actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left a lot of questions unanswered.

Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos featuring Sushant ever since the news of his death broke on the internet.

Recently, videos of Sushant interacting with children have been doing the round on social media.

In the first video, Sushant can be seen playing with a baby who is standing on the actor’s abs. Another video features Sushant feeding a baby girl on the sets of Chhichhore.

Alongside videos, Sushant’s photos with former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni‘s daughter Ziva and another child from New York have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Notably, Sushant starred in Dhoni’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was a huge box office hit.

Watch the videos here:

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment June 14 this year. Mumbai Police has already declared the death as a case of suicide. Over 28 people have been interrogated in connection with the case.

PNN