Kandhamal: Without proper sensitisation and in absence of WHO-recommended N95 masks, villagers in Mundigarh locality under Tumudibandh block of Kandhamal district are using masks made from sal leaves to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Mundigarh villagers have put up posters in the village appealing everyone to abide by lockdown rules. They are also prohibiting people from entering into and moving outside the village during lockdown. These villagers are also taking initiatives to prevent coronavirus infections by placing a bucket, mug and soap on outskirts of the village.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country and unaware of the precise need for mask and the correct type, thousands of people are trying out different methods to lay their hands on one. While many are using surgical masks, many others are using handkerchiefs, homemade plain cloth masks and many in Mundigarh prefer their leafy ones.

Meanwhile, there is a massive shortage of WHO-recommended N95 masks all across the country.

It should be mentioned here that according to WHO, one only needs to wear a mask if he is attending to a person with suspected COVID-19 infection or coughing himself. The mask should be an N95 mask as it manages to obstruct and kill 95 per cent of the virus.

PNN