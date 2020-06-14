Mumbai: For reasons best known to him, actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide Sunday afternoon. He was found dead at his Bandra residence. While fans are yet to come to terms with the news, it is a huge loss for the Hindi film Industry as he had many films in his kitty.

With back to back hits, he had many films lined up for release. His next movie was the coming-of-age romantic drama film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Based on John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, the film was supposed to feature Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.

The film was previously titled Kizie Aur Manny. It was the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood adaptation of Green’s novel.

He also had another movie titled Rifleman in his kitty. But the movie makers were in a legal tussle as the makers of 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died claimed they had the original rights to make the film based on rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat’s life.

January 15 (Army Day), Sushant made an announcement through his social media account that he was going to be a part of Rifleman.

Among his best performances are Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, PK, MS Dhoni and Shuddh Desi Romance.