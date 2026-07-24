New Delhi: Actors Shahid Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora and Sumeet Raghavan have lent their voices to the growing support for students protesting against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demanding accountability.

Spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including the NEET paper leak, spiralled into violence Monday in Delhi and other cities, with police using batons and teargas shells.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised strict action against those responsible for paper leaks, and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike since June 28, broke his fast earlier in the morning after the government assured him that his demands would be met.

Responding to the anger shown by the youth on the streets of Delhi, Mumbai and other cities, actor Shahid Kapoor said, “It’s their right.”

“What will happen if the very youth the education system is meant for doesn’t believe in it anymore? They answer questions in examinations. Today, they are the ones asking questions. Why shouldn’t they? Just as they write answers every year to secure their future, today they are questioning that very future. They have every right to do so. The youth of the country is the country,” he wrote on Instagram.

Actor Malaika Arora said the discourse around the agitation in the past few days has been impossible to ignore.

“Watching so many young voices come together has been deeply moving. Education isn’t just about classrooms or exams; it’s about opportunity, dignity, and the chance to build a better tomorrow. My thoughts are with every student and every family carrying dreams for a brighter future. I salute their courage and am humbled by their voice,” she said.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane said the groundwork done by those protesting on the streets mattered more than the few words he wrote online.

“You took to the streets, your voice reached the top. The fast has ended, I hope the hunger remains. Salute,” the actor wrote.

After Ratna Pathak Shah, who criticised the government earlier this week, her “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai” co-star Sumeet Raghavan posted a video questioning why holding those in power accountable is being viewed as “an insult to the nation”.

“If you ask questions, you are beaten with batons. What is the fault of those students? Couldn’t this have been handled more sensibly? Once you realised something like this was happening, why wasn’t there any dialogue? How difficult is it? How could they beat up the students like that? They are the children of our country, and you too…” he said.

Mirza shared a note on Instagram in which she questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the ongoing student protests.

“Not one word of empathy for the parents who have lost their children, for the children who have died, for the incredible resilience of students demanding their rights, for Sonam ji and the students who had been on a hunger strike for weeks,” she wrote.

“How hard can it be, Sir? It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing. Nothing that can heal millions of broken hearts,” she said.

Vivaan Shah, who joined the protests in Mumbai, said PM Modi’s response was “inadequate”.

“More action needs to be taken, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan must happen and the other needs of the students must be fulfilled. So I implore everyone who is in a position of power, a part of the system, to please address these issues as soon as possible, speak with the students and fulfil their needs,” said the actor, who is the younger son of veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Shah said the people protesting had basic demands — a level playing field and the abolition of systemic inequality.

“This is truly one of the most powerful things I’ve ever seen in my lifetime, and it gives immense hope to everybody,” he said about the protests.

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi shared a note on her Instagram handle, saying she hoped a “real solution” would emerge from the protests.

“My heart goes out to every student, every family, and every person carrying the weight of uncertainty. Education is more than exams or marks; it is a sacrifice. Every student who studies late into the night, and every family that makes financial sacrifices to educate their children, deserves fairness, dignity and trust,” she wrote.

The actor said no result and no system should cost a life.

“The reports surrounding the alleged examination paper leak have left so many people feeling disappointed, exhausted and heartbroken. My thoughts are especially with the families who have lost their children. The news of students dying by suicide has shaken me… I am in awe of your bravery and resilience,” she added.

Besides seeking Pradhan’s resignation, protesters have demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system, Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, and the withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters who participated in the movement.