Rourkela: With the number of COVID-19 positive cases gradually rising in the country, the state government has prepared an exclusive COVID-19 hospital at Rourkela – the third such hospital in the state.

According to a source in the government, the third COVID-19 hospital was Friday inaugurated in Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (HTMCH) at Rourkela in Sundargarh district. It was inaugurated by Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan.

HTMCH has the capacity of 200 general beds with 10 ICU beds. Doctors, paramedics of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and HTMCH will attend the patients.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated two COVID-19 hospitals at KIIMS in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack through video conferencing Thursday. The total capacity of the two hospitals is 625 beds.

CM Patnaik also interacted with doctors and paramedics and appreciated their commitment in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Odisha government had earlier announced free treatment along with free food and rent-free stay for all COVID-19 cases in these hospitals. The state has so far reported six positive COVID- 19 patients. Two of the six have been completely cured and discharged from hospitals.

The Odisha government has also taken measures for increasing the number of hospital beds amid the threat of community transmission of the coronavirus.

PNN