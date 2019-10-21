Ranchi: South Africa were 26 for 4 after following on at tea on the third day of the final Test here on Monday.

South Africa still trail by 309 runs with six second innings wickets in hand. India had made 497 for 9 declared in their first innings.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 497/9 declared.

South Africa 1st innings: 162 all out in 56.2 overs (Zubayr Hamza 62, George Linde 37; Umesh Yadav 3/40).

South Africa 2nd Innings: 26 for 4 in 9.3 overs (Dean Elgar 16, Heinrich Klaasen 0 not out; Mohammed Shami 3/7).

PTI