Mumbai: Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice to help India reduce New Zealand to 192 for six at tea on the opening day of their third and final Test against India here Friday.

Jadeja first broke the defiance of Will Young, who scored a well-made 71 off 138 balls, before dismissing Tom Blundell for a duck just four balls later.

Before the tea interval, Jadeja also bowled Glenn Phillips for 17, completing an impressive spell of 3/53 in 17 overs.

Earlier in the day, pacer Akash Deep (1/22 in five overs) struck early to dismiss opener Devon Conway for just 4 after New Zealand chose to bat.

Young off-spinner Washington Sundar (2/50 in 13 overs) added to India’s early breakthroughs, claiming two key wickets in the first session to put New Zealand on the back foot.

Daryl Mitchell, however, stood firm amid the fall of wickets with a hard-fought 53 not out as he held New Zealand’s innings together.

New Zealand lead the series 2-0 in the three-match series.

Brief Scores

New Zealand 192/6 in 55 overs (Will Young 71, Daryl Mitchell 53 batting; Ravindra Jadeja 3/53, Washington Sundar 2/50).