Bhograi: As coronavirus has triggered global panic after its continuous spread in China, 13 people of Bhograi in Balasore, who had stayed abroad, were medically screened at different airports.

Meanwhile, a medical team from Bhograi CHC, led by medical officer Kamalakant Jena checked health of the 13 people, Saturday. Seven of them belonging to Panisandha, Sunadharbasa and Rasalpur had stayed in China while two were in Japan; three in Saudi Arabia and one in Indonesia.

Their families were apprised of symptoms about coronavirus and suggested to wear masks as a preventive measure.