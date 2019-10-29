People do all possible things to become rich. Some people become rich after inheriting properties from parents, while some achieve through hard work and dedication.

But, you will be surprised to know about a 24-year-old boy who became rich in one night and has left behind US President Donald Trump. You might not believe, but it is true.

24-yr-old named Eric whose father is a director in a Chinese pharmaceutical company was leading a normal life just like any another ordinary person. But Eric’s life changed overnight that has made him the talk of the world.

Over the night, he owns assets of $ 3.8 billion i.e. Rs 2,69,19,20,00,000, becoming one of the richest person in Asia.Eric has surpassed US President Donald Trump, as Trump has $ 3.1 billion in assets.

Eric’s father Cheung Ling Seng and mother Tse Ping transferred about a fifth of their company Sino Biopharmaceutical’s share capital in the name of Eric, making him one of the world’s richest people overnight.

Of course all that money comes with a lot of responsibility. He is now the executive director of the executive board committee of the company. That is, Eric also has the responsibility to increase the money he has received.

By the way, Eric was born in Washington. But he did his schooling from Beijing and Hong Kong. He recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

According to reports, he went on to pursue a master’s degree in global affairs at Beijing Tsinghua University as a Schwarzman Scholar.