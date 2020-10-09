Jharsuguda: With his extraordinary swimming skills, a tribal boy from Jharsuguda district is winning the heart of many at a tender age of four.

The talented child is Sasmita Dhurua’s son Durga Prasad from Bhaunrachaka village under Lakhanpur block in this district. In the village pond, he is able to swim about 100 metres in three minutes.

“His inclination for swimming began nearly a year ago. I was obviously scared of his passion. However, I let him learn swimming and now he has perfected it,” his mother said.

“He can swim across the village pond confidently. Fellow villagers have witnessed him swim and have applauded him saying that if better training facilities are provided, he would certainly excel in future,” she added.

Notably, Durga’s father left the family before he was born. Sasmita has been staying with her parents since then. She earns her bread and butter by rolling ‘Bidis’ as a daily wager.

The little swimmer has not undergone any formal training. Initially hesitant and apprehensive, insistence of the child compelled his mother to allow him to swim, some villagers said.

Meanwhile, many in the village have urged the state government to provide adequate training facilities for this talented young boy.

PNN