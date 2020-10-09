Koraput: In a rare achievement, Koraput youth Tukuna Turuk entered Asia Book of Records Friday for doing 94 push-ups in one minute.

The youth from Bandikar village in Koraput district is thrilled with the achievement. The B.Tech educated lad said, “I was keen to stand out of the crowd than to follow it. As I was good at push-ups, I focused on that with concerted effort and the result is here”.

Turuk is also a bronze-medallist in national-level Taekwondo. “The more we keep ourselves engaged in sporting activities, we can keep ourselves physically fit and have control over our mind,” the young man said.

Tukuna has taken two Hindi movie actors Akshay Kumar and Vidyut Jammwal as his sources of inspiration. “I am a big fan of Akshay and have learnt most of the martial art skills from his videos. I also watch YouTube videos of Jammwal”, he expressed.

Notably, Turuk was earlier appreciated by Bravo International Book of World Records in Asian Sub-Continental Edition 2020. The Koraput youth was also nominated for Credence Book of World Record as well.

PNN