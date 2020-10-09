Nuapada: Vigilance sleuths Friday caught assistant executive engineer Sanjog Meher from Khariar Road national highway subdivision in Nuapada district red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to Vigilance sources, the officer demanded bribe from complainant Susant Kumar Kolhar for issuing a site verification report in favour of the latter’s sister-in-law.

Susant’s sister-in-law was keen to open a filling station on roadside along national highway (NH-353) at Gohirapadar area under Komna tehsil in Nuapada district.

Acting on Susant’s complaint, a trap was laid by the Vigilance team of Koraput division. Sanjog was caught red-handed by the officials while taking the bribe at his Khariar Road quarters.

Entire bribe amount was recovered from his possession. A case was registered against him and the team has initiated a probe in this regard, Koraput Vigilance sources said.

PNN