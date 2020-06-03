New Delhi: Pacer Mohammed Shami has been moved by the plight of migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohammed Shami has started distributing food packets and masks to those travelling back to their homes. He is also trying to arrange three flights from Mumbai to Delhi to bring them back. Shami has set up food distribution centres for the poor migrants near his house in Sahaspur, Uttar Pradesh.

Relief work for migrant workers

Shami said he has been involved with the relief work for a long time and it gives him immense pleasure. “For the past two-three months we are going through difficult times. There are lots of problems for the common man. A few of my friends with me are doing this COVID-19 relief work for a long time. I can’t do it alone. I thank all my friends who are helping. We are organising bhandars (community kitchen) from where food is distributed,” Shami said in an Instagram Live chat.

“We are making a small effort to arrange three flights from Mumbai to Delhi for the people who are stuck there. Those who want to come to Delhi,” Shami added.

The India pacer thanked the local administration for their help and support. “The buses which come to and fro from Delhi know where we are serving food and where people can eat. The administration, including the SSP, SDM and officials of health department have helped us a lot,” said the India pacer.

Helpline number

Shami said they have set up a helpline number for the stranded workers. He can also be reached directly through his Instagram page.

“We are just trying to see most of the people who are stuck reach their homes safe. You can directly message me on my Instagram page or mail me. If you are in more trouble you can contact my manager directly, the number of him will be posted,” he said. “Stay safe and stay home and never give up, keep fighting. We will see you soon on cricket field,” he added.

BCCI lauds Shami

Earlier in the day, the BCCI posted a video of Shami. In it he is seen wearing a mask and gloves. He is handing out food packets and masks to people travelling in buses and those at the food distribution centres.

See link: https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1267683521541410816

“As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home. He is distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur,” the BCCI wrote.

The coronavirus enforced lockdown has triggered a migrant movement crisis in India. Lakhs of people trying to get back home battling extreme heat and hunger.

Agencies