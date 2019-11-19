Mumbai: Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have never shied away from flaunting their love for each other on social media. The actress Tuesday called her husband a ‘super drug’.

This time, Deepika who has often posted adorable pictures of Ranveer, took to Instagram and shared another image of the Gully Boy star.

In the photograph, Ranveer’s back is towards the camera and the caption on it reads: “Love is a Super Power”.

Deepika wrote alongside the image: “And you…my super drug!”

The image currently has over 3,61,695 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ranveer and Deepika just celebrated their first year marriage anniversary November 14.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer, who stars as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, which narrates the tale of India’s first World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi.