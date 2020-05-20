Los Angeles: Actress Ruby Rose has bid adieu to Batwoman just after one season, and says it was difficult to take the decision to quit the lead role.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” said Rose.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful,” she added.

The reason behind her sudden departure remains unclear. But Warner Bros., the studio behind the show, the CW have decided to go forward and recast, reports variety.com.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” said Warner Bros. TV, the CW and Berlanti Productions in a joint statement.

The statement further read: “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman‘s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

The first season of Batwoman premiered internationally in 2019. Set three years after Bruce Wayne aka Batman disappears, the series is about his cousin Kate Kane who sets out to protect Gotham City as Batwoman. The show is aired in India on Colors Infinity.