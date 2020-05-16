Mumbai: Do you remember Emraan Hashmi’s film Jannat? Actress Sonal Chauhan played the character of innocent Zoya Mathur in the film.

Sonal’s birthday is 16 May. Amidst the lockdown, Sonal does not have any specific plans for her birthday. She is away from Hindi cinema these days, but her craze on social media is still the same.

Hailing from a royal Rajput family, she was crowned Miss World Tourism 2005 at Miri, Sarawak state of Malaysia. She is the first Indian to have claimed the Miss World Tourism title. She also appeared on the cover pages of FHM. Sonal was first seen in Himesh Reshammiya’s album Aap Ka Suroor.

She has also worked in many TV commercials. Once on her 28th birthday, a fan sent her 8000 red roses.

Jannat’s director Kunal Deshmukh saw Sonal in a restaurant in Mumbai and within a week he casted her in the film. Sonal has worked in films including Rainbow, Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap, Pehla Sitara, 3D. She has won the hearts of the audience with her performances in South films as well. Apart from Hindi, she has also worked in Zee5’s web series Skyfire.

Due to her interest in journalism, Sonal studied Philosophy honours from Gargi College, Delhi.