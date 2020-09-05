New Delhi: SafeHouse Technologies has added a new feature to its mobile security app BodyGuard that enables users to identify the origin of applications installed on their Android smartphones as well as flow of their data from these apps.

The new feature ‘Patriot’ enables smartphone users to have clear visibility on the flow of their data from all the apps on their phones, seeing to which country their traffic is going to, a statement said.

Additionally, users can also see the origin of the developer along with the incorporation country of the company for all the apps on their devices, it added.

SafeHouse Technologies co-founder and Managing Director Aditya Narang said that the company has been tracking the developments of how customers, corporations, and governments are reassessing the role of private companies handling cyber risk, security, and data.

“Protecting our users in the digital space and securing their privacy remains of utmost importance to us. We are first to market with this feature and it is already live for Android phones,” Narang said.

The Indian government had Wednesday blocked 118 mobile applications, including popular gaming app PUBG, Baidu and WeChat Reading, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.

This is in addition to the 59 apps with Chinese links that were banned in June on similar grounds.

Along with Patriot, BodyGuard has also introduced an app lock feature ‘Airtight’. The feature will ask for the fingerprint or passcode from the user to open any specific app, such as Gallery or Notes.

Set up in 2016 by Aditya Narang and Liad Herman, SafeHouse Technologies is a cyber security enterprise with offices in Israel and India. The company has raised funding from investors including Barclays Ventures, Gopal Das, Roman Abromavich and Purnendu Chatterjee.

(PTI)