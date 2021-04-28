Mumbai: Actor Sharman Joshi turns a year older today.

He is one of the actors who did not make it big as a solo hero. However, he has played important roles in many superhit films to win the hearts of the audience.

Even though Sharman has played many different characters, it is the comedy genre which suits him the most. However, initially he thought he would never succeed as a comedian as his timing was ‘pretty bad’.

On the occasion of his birthday let us share one interesting anecdote of the actor.

Sharman began his acting career in Gujarati theatre. His debut film was Godmother. Sharman however said that acting on stage improved his comic timing. “People criticised me a lot but our director Shafi Inamdar continuously encouraged me. After 50 shows, my performance improved,” Sharman had said in an interview.

Sharman has featured in a lot of blockbusters. Among them are Golmaal, Style, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti and Excuse Me.

Very few people know that Sharman in spite of performing brilliantly in Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots still had to audition 40 times for a particular film. The name of the film is Ferrari Ki Sawaari. Sharman played the lead role but the film did not do well at the box office.

On personal front, Sharman is married to Prerana, daughter of actor Prem Chopra. The couple have a daughter Khyana born October 2005, and twin boys, Vaaryan and Vihaan born in July 2009.