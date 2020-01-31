Actress, model and video jockey (VJ) Amrita Arora Ladak turns 42 Friday. She may not have dazzled much on the silver screen, but much of her popularity is attributed to her being Malaika Arora’s younger sister.

Born in 1978 to a Malayali Christian mother and Punjabi Hindu father, Amrita followed the footsteps of her elder sister and took up modeling while slowly drifting towards becoming a VJ. In 2002, Amrita was only 21 when she made her debut in a Hindi flick. She acted in several movies thereafter.

Amrita ‘knew’ businessman Shakeel Ladak as the latter was the spouse of her close friend Nisha Rana.

Amrita and Nisha were from the same college and were good friends for years. Nisha and Shakeel had parted ways in 2006 while Amrita was still in a relationship with cricketer Usman Afzaal.

The exact reason behind the Amrita’s fascination towards Shakeel remains a mystery. They were already friends and eventually, this friendship turned into a relationship by September 2008. This, however, did not go down well with Nisha as she alleged Amrita of stealing her husband.

PNN