New Delhi: Fintech major Paytm Thursday launched ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Finder’ – a platform to help citizens check the availability of vaccination slots – on its Mini App store.

The platform will help citizens to check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date by individually entering different pin codes or district details along with age group (18+ or 45+), a statement said.

In case the slots are saturated for the near future, users can select the option for real-time alerts from Paytm once any slot is free, it added.

“The automated process reduces the hassle and ordeal of refreshing the platform for new slots repeatedly. The data is sourced on a real-time basis from the CoWIN API where a slot can be booked to take the vaccination,” it said.

A Paytm spokesperson said the new feature will help users find COVID vaccine slots in their locality and set for alerts when new slots open up.

“We believe that with the combined efforts of Government, organisations, and citizens, we are on the right track to recovery. Our priority is to build collective resistance to the deadly virus as a nation, thus catalysing the process of herd immunity,” the spokesperson added.

Various tools, including one being launched by social media giant Facebook, aim to help people find places nearby to get inoculated.

Mass scale vaccination is being seen as one of the ways to curb the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Thursday.

Over 16.25 crore people have been vaccinated, as per the data.

