In this competitive world every country spends crores for strengthening the security of the borders so that it can thwart all ill-intentions from the attackers. But you will be surprised to know that there is a country in the world which neither has its own Navy or Air Force. For this, it is dependent on another country. That another country is none other India. India helps this country in such cases.

The name of this country is Bhutan, which is a small in area but important South Asian country, located in the eastern Himalayas. Bhutan’s independence has endured for centuries. It has never been colonised in its history.

The reason for the absence of a navy in Bhutan is that it is a landlocked country between Tibet and India. At the same time, India takes care of Bhutan in the field of Air Force. There is an army here, which is called the Royal Bhutan Army. It includes the royal bodyguard and the Royal Bhutan Police. It is the Indian Army that trains them.

There is a mountain named Gangkhar Puensum in Bhutan, which is said to be the highest mountain here. Its name signifies ‘White Peak of the Three Spiritual Brothers’ .To date, no human has ever climbed this mountain which is 24,840 feet high.