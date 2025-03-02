There is a country where there are more horses than people. Yes, you heard it right! But how can a country have more horses than humans? The reason is surprising and this nation has a deep-rooted connection with horses. Read on to find out more about the country.

Mongolia is a country where horses are not just animals but a deep-rooted part of its culture, history, and daily life. What makes this nation even more fascinating is the fact that there are more horses than people. With a reported human population of around 3.5 million, Mongolia is home to over 3.5 million horses. On average, every person in Mongolia could have at least one horse of their own.

The legendary Mongolian warrior Genghis Khan built one of the largest empires in history, and his army’s success relied heavily on the power of their horses. His cavalry was so swift that they could travel vast distances, catching their enemies off guard. Each soldier in his army had one or more spare horses to switch between, allowing them to maintain their speed and endurance.

This strategy made Mongolian horses famous worldwide for their strength and stamina.

Every year, Mongolia hosts the Naadam Festival, a grand celebration of three major traditional sports—horse racing, wrestling, and archery. The highlight of the festival is the horse race, where young riders between 5 and 12 years old participate. The most astonishing part is that these children ride without saddles. Mongolians believe horse racing is not just about speed but also about patience, skill, and strategy. That’s why Mongolian horses receive specialised training from a young age to prepare for the toughest challenges.

Mongolian horses are unique compared to others around the world. Though smaller in size, they are incredibly strong, resilient and intelligent. Locals claim that once a Mongolian horse has traveled a route, it can remember the way forever—even without a rider guiding it. Some say these horses are built to survive extreme conditions, enduring scorching summers and freezing winters with temperatures as low as -40°C. They can cover long distances with minimal food and water.

For the people of Mongolia, horses are not just a means of transport—they are lifelong companions, warriors, and symbols of pride. Even in today’s modern world, the spirit of Mongolia rides on the back of these extraordinary animals.

