Due to high-tech technology, it is difficult to guess the reality of pictures on social media whether he is a man or a woman. Here is cute looking Japanese schoolgirl you are seeing is actually not a girl but a 42-year-old man who is married and has children.

The name of this person is Takuma Tani. Born in 1977, Takuma is a Japanese singer. His pictures often go viral on social media, in which he is seen as a school girl. Actually, Takuma has been very fond of music since he was in school. When he was 28 years old, he joined a Japanese rock group and started his career in music. Meanwhile, when he was 34, he once thought to take the form of a schoolgirl. Then what, Takuma liked himself as schoolgirl so much that he is now living in this form.

The look and feel of Takuma is such that when he wears girls’ clothes and anyone can be deceived by seeing him. He is 162 cm tall and weighing 47 kg, he has to do a lot of makeup to become a girl. However now it has become a daily thing for him and he finds it easy too. You will be surprised to know that Takuma has also been the winner of ‘Cross Dressing Championship’ in a TV show in Japan.

Along with being a singer, Takuma is also a successful entrepreneur. He has launched the AtukoSvet Tokyo, a women’s clothing brand. Apart from this, he also does modeling for girls’ clothes. In 2016, Takuma became the father of a daughter. He also shared the picture on social media, in which he had his daughter on his lap and wrote in the caption, ‘I am a father’.

Takuma is liked by many on social media and enjoys more than 20,000 followers on Twitter. He teaches people about life, saying that you should do what you want, you do not need to fear anyone or feel bad about yourself.