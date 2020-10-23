Bhuban: He is not a teacher by profession. Yet, he is known as ‘Sura Sir’ in the locality of Bhuban NAC in Dhenkanal district.

People here say they are calling nonagenarian Surendra Mishra as ‘Sir’ because he has mastered many trades. He is a ‘pala’ singer, a clay idol maker, a theater director and an actor, all rolled into one.

A resident of Ward No-IV in Bhuban NAC, Sura Sir’s family comprises his wife, four sons, four daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

People know him for his amicable behaviour as an idol maker. As a testimony to his skill, he has been making the idol of goddess Durga of Gujurihaat puja committee for last 70 years. This apart, his Ganesh, Laxmi, Kali and Kartikeya idols are also in demand. According to him, the first idol had fetched him just rupees one. Now he is being offered Rs 30, 000 for a single idol. However, income has been affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The pandemic has hit us hard. The remuneration from idol making has drastically come down as the heights have been reduced. Yet, I will continue making idols till my last breath,” said Surendra.

The man also talked about his acting skills. “Since my childhood days I had a special liking for acting. With the passage of time, the passion turned into my profession. I have directed and acted in many plays,” he said.

During his younger age, he had formed a ‘pala’ group and performed at many places in the state earning accolades. Presently he is the president of the District Pala Council. He has been chosen to the position because of his contribution in popularising ‘pala’ across Odisha.

Asked how he has acquired so many skills, Surendra attributed it to his interest in art. He also said he is very dedicated at what he does and is ready to work hard. “Except for the artist pension from the Odisha government, I am not getting any other assistance,” he informed.

