Lucknow: Passengers who travelled on the newly launched Tejas Express Saturday will be paid a compensation of Rs 250 each as the train was delayed for about two hours in both the directions.

There were about 451 passengers, who boarded the train from Lucknow, and another about 500 who took the train from New Delhi.

Chief Regional Manager (CRM), IRCTC, Lucknow, Ashwini Srivastava, said, “We have sent a link to all the passengers on their mobile phone clicking on which they can claim compensation. Those who do so will get the paid.”

Launched from Lucknow October 4, Tejas is the first corporatised train of Indian Railways, operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

This will be the first time that passengers will be compensated for the delayed journey. The compensation is given when the train reaches its destination behind schedule. If the train could make up the loss of time despite departing behind schedule from the originating station passengers will not be compensated.

In the first such instance Saturday, Tejas started from Lucknow at around 8.55 a.m instead of its scheduled departure at 6.10 a.m and reached New Delhi at around 3.40 p.m instead of 12.25 p.m. It departed from New Delhi at around 5.30 p.m instead of 3.35 p.m.

The cause of the delay was delayed maintenance. Any train before departing on its routine journey has to undergo a primary maintenance. Tejas’ maintenance could start at around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning as a coach had derailed in the maintenance yard at Lucknow station during shunting.

To make up for the delay, passengers were served an extra tea, lunch and the refreshment given to them had ‘sorry for the delay’ printed on the packets. There were also announcements made to inform passengers that the train was delayed.