Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Kabir Bedi celebrates his 74th birthday Thursday, January 16, 2020. Wishes are pouring from fans and celebrities for the veteran actor on social media.

The actor has been in the film industry for close to 5 decades and has entertained the audiences with his epic acting skills in versatile roles, such as playing the role of Shah Jahan in Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story to playing villainous roles in several other movies.

Kabir Bedi is as fit as a fiddle and looks evergreen in all of his pictures. His trademark French-beard has been there for years and the smile he gives out is what people remember the most.

Not just Hindi films, Kabir Bedi made his name in Hollywood as well as he played the role of a villain in the James Bond movie Octopussy in 1983.

Not only this but do you know Kabir Bedi had 4 weddings in his life and his fourth wife is Parveen Dusanj who is 29 years younger than Kabir. Parveen and Kabir were close friends and both had an affair for 10 years. In 2016, on his 70th birthday, Kabir married Parveen. Prior to her marriage, Parveen lived in a live-in with Kabir for many years. The amazing thing is that Parveen is 4 years younger than Kabir Bedi’s daughter Pooja Bedi.

First, he got married to Odissi dancer Protima Gauri Bedi in 1969, having two kids from his first marriage namely- Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi.

After his marriage, he fell in love with Hindi film actress Parveen Bobby and her marriage got into bitter terms due to his increase closeness with the actress. And he got separated from his first wife in 1973. Failing in first marriage he looked for the second one with the British Fashion designer Suzzain Humpress, but very soon this relationship was also called off after staying together for sometimes.

Then, he announced his proposed plans for marrying the third time, and finally, he got into the relationship in 1992 with the TV and radio presenter Nick Reids and finally with his fourth wife Parveen Dusanj who is 29 years younger than Kabir.

PNN