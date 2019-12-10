Mumbai: Makdee actress Shweta Basu Prasad and her husband Rohit Mittal have decided to go their ways. The couple got married December 13 last year, but even before the completion of one year, the news came that Shweta and Rohit no longer want to continue their marriage.

Shweta announced her separation from husband Rohit Mittal just ahead of their first anniversary on instagram.

Shweta wrote, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other’s best interests, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your Cheerleader.”

Shweta and Rohit Mittal’s friendship began five years ago. After this, both stayed in live-in relationship for two years and got married in December last year. Rohit and Shweta had first met during work, and reports had it that Anurag Kashyap played the cupid in their relationship. Shweta has worked in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Makdee, and few others.