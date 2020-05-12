Mumbai: Famous actress Adaa Khan celebrates her 31th birthday today. She is also known for portraying Naagin Shesha in the supernatural TV serial Naagin. On the occasion of her birthday let us tell you some interesting facts about her.

Adaa did her first job in a call centre for which she used to get Rs 15,000. Adaa is the trained belly dancer.

She started modelling and doing print advertisements and TV commercials like Tide Naturals, Havells Bulbs, Godrej No. 1, etc. It is said that Adaa was spotted by a director at a coffee shop and she was immediately shortlisted.

The actress made her television debut with the Palampur Express series in 2009. In which her role was praised and she never looked back since then.

Adaa’s mother died in 2013 from cancer. Adaa broke down and took a sabbatical from work to take care of her ailing mother.

As far as personal life is concerned, she has dated TV actor Ankit Gera. Their affair was in the news because it was said that the actor ditched her for Roopal Tyagi.

However, the Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actor cleared the air, and said that he never dated Roopal, but was in love with Adaa.