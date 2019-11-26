Mumbai: Having made her debut in Hindi film industry with ABCD, Actress Lauren Gottlieb has also been a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Lauren is very active on social media. Fans too like her pictures a lot. But recently, Lauren has shocked everyone by revealing about her personal life.

After working in Remo D’Souza’s film ABCD 2, she disappeared completely. She was only in touch with her fans through social media. Recently, in a conversation with renowned newspaper, Lauren said “On the social media I continued to present a happy-go-lucky face, but deep down, I was sad and unhappy, seeking solace in alcohol, prescription drugs or anything that could make me happy,” she said.

Lauren resorted to the therapist to get herself out of all these things. She also went to Los Angeles. Two years of introspection and self-love brought Lauren out of the dark place.

The actress said that she used to cry in flight for hours, but would pretend to be fine when she met people. She would leave the house with a baseball cap and earphones on her ears and would roam for hours.

Lauren was offered to play the leading lady opposite Varun Dhawan in ABCD 2, but she decided to take on the supporting part of Olive, the American-Indian dancer. “I was told by the director that I had messed up with my choice of role. I was told different stories by different people,” she said, adding that she was given the cold shoulder during promotions. “I was sidelined completely, cut out of promotions, even some of my portions were edited out of the film. They were the six worst months of my life, and that included my stint as judge in the celebrity TV dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” she said.

PNN/Agencies