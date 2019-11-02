Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty is celebrating her 34th birthday 2 November. In 2011, Diana was to debut with Imtiaz Ali’s film Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor, but she turned down the role due to modeling commitments at the time and was subsequently replaced by Nargis Fakhri.

In 2012, Diana Penty debuted in the film ‘Cocktail’. It was Imtiaz Ali who suggested her name to director Homi Adajania. In this film, Deepika Padukone was in the lead with Diana. Penty’s portrayal of Meera, a simple Indian girl with traditional values was well received by critics.

Penty began her modeling career when she sent her photographs to Elite Models India, who liked her work and suggested her to take up modelling assignments. She was in college at that time and was reluctant to choose a career in modelling, so Penty decided to work part-time as a fashion model. In 2005, Penty officially started working for Elite Models India, and made her runway debut at the Indo-Italian Festival for Italian designers Nicola Trussardi and Gianfranco Ferré. In a short time, Diana cemented her position in the modeling world. Not only this, she replaced Deepika Padukone for an ad for Maybelline.

Talking of films, Diana was seen in the movie Happy Bhag Jayegi four years after Cocktail was a hit. This comedy film was well received by the audience. Apart from this, Diana has appeared in Lucknow Central, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and Khandaani Shafakhana.