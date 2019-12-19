Mumbai: Actress Mahie Gill celebrates her birthday 19 December. She is best known for her role of Paro in Director Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed Hindi film Dev.D.

On this occasion, let’s tell you some special things related to Mahie on her birthday.

Few people know that Mahie Gill’s real name is Rimpy Kaur Gill. Born 19 December 1975, she is from Chandigarh and belongs to a Punjabi family. Apart from Hindi films, Mahie has also worked in Punjabi films. She used to work in Punjabi films before making her debut in the Hindi film industry.

Mahie bagged her first break in Hawayein (2003), but everyone noticed her in Dev D (2009). Then Mahie get flooded with many offers and awards.

Notably, Anurag Kashyap saw Mahie at a party after which she got the film Dev D.

In an interview, Mahie had said that she got Dev D because of a birthday party. “It was at a birthday party hosted by actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya (he plays Chunnilal in Dev D) where I indulged in frenzied dancing to filmi numbers for nearly three hours. That’s when Anuragji who was watching, connected with me and decided I would be his Paro,”

Mahie won the 2010 Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Dev D. Apart from Hindi and Punjabi films, Mahie also acted in Telugu film.

Talking about her family, Mahie is divorced. In an interview she said, “I know my first marriage failed, but that was because I was very young and immature at that time. But now I am quite mature, and you know, I share a good rapport with my ex husband. I still respect him and we do exchange messages often. We are in touch. But yes, I am over that relationship and now, I would love to re-marry and have kids,” Mahie has a daughter named Veronica.