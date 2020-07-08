Dubai: A total of 101 hops over a stationery ruler have brought Dubai-based Indian teenager Soham Mukherjee a Guinness World Records title. Soham Mukherjee hails from New Delhi. He managed to break the previous title of 96 hops in 30 seconds.

New record

“In a video taken in his bedroom Mukherjee completed 110 hops in total. However, nine were deemed invalid,” said Guinness World Records in a statement.

Mukherjee said the record was captured with two cameras and measured by a close-up slow motion. “The record was measured by a close-up slow-motion video. It was done so that the line object and my feet are clearly seen,” Mukherjee said in a statement. He is in 11th grade at the GEMS Wellington International School here.

Active sports background

Mukherjee credited his achievement to his active sports life. He said is his long history of 13 years in taekwondo helped him create the record. Taekwondo incidentally requires a lot of leg work

“I came from a background of several sports, so I always felt more competitive than my peers. Since I moved to Dubai a year ago, I started to feel more productive,” Mukherjee pointed out.

“During lockdown, I wanted to test my determination. So I started to search for something to do to keep active and do a remarkable achievement. Then I decided to go for an official attempt with Guinness World Records,” signed off the Indian youngster.