Mumbai: Actor Diana Penty said Friday she has been working closely with the Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF). The organisation provides safety gear and hand sanitisers to police officers in the city. Diana Penty she initially connected with the Byculla police station. She wanted to understand how she could help those risking their lives to battle COVID-19. After speaking with senior police officers in this city she kick-started her initiative – The Khaki Project.

Showing her appreciation

“We wanted to help those on the frontline. We wanted to show our appreciation and give back in any possible manner. So, we focused on two essentials – hand sanitisers and safety eyewear. With these two items the police officers can protect themselves when on duty.

“With the assistance of SBF, we identified 10 police stations (with around 2,000 personnel) across South Mumbai. They either fell under containment zone or needed supplies the most,” Diana said in a statement.

All praise for Mumbai Police

The actor informed that through her initiative she hopes to extend support to all 94 police stations in this city. “It was natural for us to invest in the project as we feel strongly about the cause. It’s our little way of saying thank you to Mumbai Police,” said Diana.

“They ensured a smooth lockdown and went beyond the call of duty to help those in distress. We hope it can make a difference, even if in a small way,” the actor added.

Next project

On the work front, Diana will be next seen in Shiddat. It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The romantic drama, also featuring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina, is scheduled to be released this year.