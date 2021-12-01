You must have seen relationships whose destination is marriage, the forever ones. Recently, actor Rajkummar Rao married his ladylove Patralekhaa after dating her for 11 long years.

Similarly, actor Varun Dhawan is married to his childhood sweetheart. These couples prove that there is love, there are forever relationships.

But these days, relationships of many people do not last even for a few days. The biggest question arises, what is the reason that some relationships end as soon as they start. Let us know why some relations meet end soon.

Rude behavior– At the beginning of any relationship there is love, enthusiasm and that only tells the freshness in the relationship, but if you have adopted a rude attitude towards your partner at the beginning of the relationship, then your relationship can break easily. For a relationship to be successful, it is important that you keep making partner feel special.

Conversation: At the beginning of the relationship everyone wants you to give them time, talk to them. Understanding begins from here, but if you are not able to give time to your partner due to any reason, then it can be a danger bell for you. Your partner will tolerate for a few days but later he will have no way left rather than break up.

Busy schedule: Whatever be the reason, but if you are hesitant to meet your partner for any reason or are unable to find time to meet, then it can prove to be very harmful for a relationship, in such a situation, consider the need of your partner. Try to find time then your relationship will blossom like a sunflower.