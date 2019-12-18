New Delhi: The Congress took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi stoked a controversy by saying he has ordered the district administration to ‘shoot at sight’ if anyone tried to destroy public property.

“If people in power talk in such language to curb the protest then its fascism,” the Congress said, here Tuesday.

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi told IANS, “In any civilized society, there is no place for violence. When people in power speak about violence to curb protests and agitations then its fascism.”

The Minister made the remark over violent protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protestors have also torched a railway station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Slamming the Minister, the Congress leader said, “The statement proves that the BJP doesn’t believe in democracy and they want to suppress the voices of people.”

Remarking that India had a federal structure, Tyagi said, “Powers of states and Centre are clear in the Constitution. Only an illiterate, intolerant and tyrannical person can speak in the shoot at sight language.”