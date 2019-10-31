Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrates her birthday November 1, is currently in Rome with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Sources have told a Mumbai newspaper that Abhishek Bachchan is planning to celebrate his wife’s birthday at an exotic location in Rome and has already earmarked a place which he is keeping as a secret. Abhishek has planned a huge celebration for his wife just at midnight Thursday.

Meanwhile even during her holiday the former beauty queen celebrated 20 years of her association with the watch brand ‘Longines’ by headlining an event Wednesday to launch their new collection ‘Dolce Vita’. Before stepping out in front of the paparazzi for the ‘Longines’ event, Aishwarya had a personal photoshoot and shared glimpses of her sparkling look on the social media platform Instagram. Aishwarya was a sight to behold in a ‘Ziad Germanos’ gown, which she styled with a nude make-up look and wore her hair in soft waves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4P8LTnpXg8/?utm_source=ig_embed

A video of Aishwarya adorably greeting Aaradhya and Abhishek at the launch event has also gone viral. Aaradhya can be seen embracing the actress in a hug. She also calls out Abhishek to join her on the stage during the event.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1189634249399263232

Sources close to the couple have informed that the three has plans to explore the Vatican City before returning to India. Once Aishwarya and Abhishek are back in Mumbai they will also also host a party. “Before they dive headlong into work, the couple will organise an intimate party for their friends on their return to the bay.”

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek haven’t been seen together for a long time on the big screen. They will reunite once more with Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Gulab Jamun which is expected to release next year.

