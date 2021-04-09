Mumbai: Today is the birthday of Jaya Bachchan, beloved wife of B-Town’s Shahenshah and one of the finest actresses ever in the film industry. As the veteran actress turns a year older today, let us have a look into her journey from a common woman to becoming the invincible Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya made her debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar (1963). Her first on-screen role as an adult was in the movie Guddi (1971), directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Since then, there was no turning back for Jaya.

She delivered back to back hits and starred in some of the most memorable films. It was her on-screen and off-screen chemistry that became the talk of the town. Soon, Jaya married Amitabh Bachchan June 3, 1973.

Today, on Jaya Bachchan’s birthday, let us reveal you the whole story.

If reports are to be believed, Big B and Jaya met for the first time on the sets of Guddi in which the two worked together and fell in love. Amitabh used to visit Jaya constantly while she was working with Rajesh Khanna for (Bawarchi) and thus the love between them blossomed.

While there were reports of Amitabh getting close to Rekha, he decided to get married to Jaya. According to reports, Amitabh after the super success of his debut film Zanjeer was preparing to fly to London with his friends (including Jaya). But due to the condition of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, both had to get married.

In fact, when Harivansh Rai Bachchan came to know that Jaya was also among the friends going to London, he concluded that if Jaya and Amitabh were going to London together, then both of them will have to get married first.

And finally, they got married in a simple ceremony June 3, 1973 and on the same day both left for a honeymoon to London. Isn’t their love story like a fairy tale? Well, we wish more success and love to Jaya ji on her birthday.