New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has said that wife Tahira Kashyap has been his sweetheart from the days in the school. In a recent post on his Instagram account, Ayushmann has posted a collage of Tahira’s pictures that simply have everyone drooling and wanting more.

In the post Ayushmann also says how he proposed to Tahira. He states that he confessed his feelings towards Tahira when they were preparing for their board exams in 2001. Turning nostalgig, Ayushmann wrote: “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48am I’d confessed my feelings over the phone.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9vw9t3Bin3/

Describing the mid-night setting the actor said, “Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. ‘Inside Out’ was the song.”

Ayushmann and Tahira Kadhyap got married in November 2008. But he had confessed his love for her way back in 2001. So counting the total number of years the two have been together, Ayushmann wrote: “It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm” and added a heart emoji.

Within hours, Ayushmann’s comment section was flooded with several heart emojis. Among those who posted were his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Kriti Sanon, his brother Aparshakti Khurana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Maanvi Gagroo, Dia Mirza, Nupur Sanon, Athiya Shetty and Divya Khosla Kumar. Sayani Gupta, who starred opposite Ayushmann in Article 15, wrote, “Awwww…cuties! Touch wood!”

Earlier, Ayuhsmann Khurrana had disclosed that he had been with Tahira since 2001 as he shared a selfie on Instagram calling her his ‘high school sweetheart’.

On the work front, Ayushmann’s featured in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which again has achieved box office success. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

PNN & Agencies