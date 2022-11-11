Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said jokingly on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ that his classmates used to call him ‘Unt’ (camel).

While the contestant Bhupendra Choudhary from Dahod, Gujarat told the host that few girls in his college used to compare him with Shah Rukh Khan, the host also shared a funny memory of what his classmates used to call him.

Big B also commented on his smile, saying Shah Rukh also smiles like him.

To this, he asked the host: “Were you also compared with any hero.”

He replied jokingly: “They used to call me camel.”

Listening to this, the contestant and audience everyone started laughing out loud.

Later, the 37-year-old contestant also talked about his bond with his son and said that he used to call him his ‘Google’ because he has all the answers.

“I used to play PlayAlong with my son and he used to play it in English since he was from an English Medium School, I would play it in Hindi since I am from Hindi Medium School. We did not have the same combination but still when he would get stuck on some question, he would come to me for an answer. He would then hug me and say, ‘dad you are my Google’.

“Had I not come on the hotseat today, I would not have remained by my son’s Google. My son’s love for me is unbelievable. I am my son’s Google, and that is enough for me, money does not matter much to me now. My life will not stop, will keep moving,” he added.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS