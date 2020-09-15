Bangalore: India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh has said that coronavirus has made him mentally stronger. Manpreet Singh has stated that his isolation period was very stressful. However, overcoming it has been given him the confidence that he will now be able to tackle any situation on the field.

Manpreet was one of the six players to test positive for COVID-19 at the team’s training base here last month. They had to undergo tests after arriving at the camp.

All the six have recovered and are having their individual sessions. Manpreet however said they still miss being part of the rest of the squad. However, he is the first to say that Hockey India (HI), SAI and support staffs are doing their best to keep them upbeat.

“HI officials would check on us almost every day. They would inquire if the food being provided is good, if our tele-treatment was done regularly. They would ask if we are monitoring our oxygen levels regularly and so on,” Manpreet said.

“Coaching staff and teammates too would check on us through video calls. These things really helped us remain upbeat. Though it did sting a little to know all our teammates were back on the pitch while we were still in isolation. However, I feel this experience has made me mentally tougher to face any situation,” the skipper said.

Recollecting the time spent at the hospital, the star midfielder said it was mentally tough for him. It was the same for the other players too. “It was not easy, especially mentally. I have not done anything for a month and that’s a long time in a sportsperson’s,” Manpreet said.

“To be honest, initially when the results came out, we were slightly stressed. (But) we received best facilities in the hospital with SAI constantly checking with the medical team there of our well-being. Chief coach (Graham Reid) also engaged us in one-on-one pep talk that gave us a confidence of returning to old form soon,” Manpreet added.