Los Angeles: Hollywood star Gal Gadot has opened up about the backlash she received for her video rendition of the classic Imagine. Gol Gadot launched the rendition ‘at the beginning of the COVID-19-forced lockdown in the US’. Gadot said she had honest intentions behind the song but it didn’t ‘transcend’.

Gadot had teamed up with a host of celebrities. Among them were actors Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Pedro Pascal and Mark Ruffalo. They all got together for the cover of John Lennon’s 1971 track Imagine. The two minute-long video featured these personalities singing lines from the song with the hope to inspire the viewers.

However, it had an opposite effect. Many slammed Gadot and other actors for being ‘out of touch’ with the real world.

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place. I just wanted to send light and love to the world,” Gadot told ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine.

The 35-year-old actor said she took the initiative with a few friends. Then she spoke to her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Kristen Wiig to gather more artistes.

“Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure. However, it didn’t transcend,” added Gadot.

On the work front, Gadot has two upcoming releases. They are Wonder Woman 1984 and Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile.