Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her hard-hitting and forthright comments. She frequently speaks on social and political issues apart from nepotism in Hindi film Industry. Now Kangana Ranaut has reacted on social media platforms voicing her thoughts on the increase in crimes against women and girls in India.

The actor has recently shared a video on Twitter. In it a girl is seen beating up a boy. Kangana then writes in Hindi that men and women are equal. So women should not feel afraid after coming to know about the crimes against women including rape. She has said that if a person makes an improper advance against a woman, the latter should beat up the person and skin him alive.

Kangana wrote on her official Twitter account: “I do not know why, but I am so disturbed by the news of rape, murder, exploitation of girls every day. I want every girl to see this video. Do not be afraid and learn from it. One man cannot dominate a single girl. If someone is scaring you, then thrash him out of his skin. Very well done girl.”

मुझे पता नहीं हुआ क्या मगर रोज़ रोज़ बलात्कार,मर्डर्ज़,लड़कियों के शोषण की खबरों से इतना परेशान हूँ की मैं चाहती हूँ की हर लड़की यह देखे, डरो मत ये देखो और सीखो, अगर कोई डराए तो जानो की एक अकेला आदमी एक अकेली लड़की पे हावी नहीं हो सकता,मार मार के चमड़ी निकल दो, well done girl 👏 https://t.co/BR1W7FnZRN — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2020

Kangana has been on a warpath for the last couple of months now. She has taken on the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray and has been scathing in her remarks against nepotism in the Hindi film industry. She now has taken on the superstars who have moved court against some news channels.

Sharing a video she wrote,” All Bullywood hyenas gathered to attack the media for calling them names. I want to ask them why don’t they show such unity to stand for injustice done to labourers, women, stuntmen? They demand their own human rights but show absolute dispassionate for other human rights.”